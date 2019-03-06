Is James Cameron’s The Abyss coming to 4K Blu-ray?

An Instagram post from Hollywood colourist Skip Kimball indicates a 4K Blu-ray remaster of James Cameron’s 1989 film, The Abyss, could be on the way.

Kimball, who worked on Avatar and Alita: Battle Angel, posted on his Instagram account last weekend a picture of the project he’s currently working on, with the words “This is happening on stage one this weekend!”. For fans of James Cameron’s films, the wait could finally be over to see The Abyss restored.

A HDR remaster of Cameron’s maligned/underappreciated sci-fi drama is seemingly in the bank, but nothing more than that has been confirmed. Considering 2019 marks the 30th anniversary of the film, it would seem a perfect time to release a HD and 4K Blu-ray to celebrate it.

Since 2004, all fans have had is a rather dated-looking DVD of The Abyss. However, it’s not the only Cameron film that hasn’t made it to HD. For several years fans have also asked for a remaster of Schwarzenegger spy/action film True Lies, and there have been plenty of false dawns concerning that film too.

Cameron has previously admitted that he hadn’t found time in his schedule to review remasters of both films. With this Instagram post, it looks like he’s managed to squeeze in some time, with Alita (which he produced) out in the cinemas, and several Avatar ambitious sequels still yet to be shot.

So while The Abyss is almost, definitely coming to 4K and Blu-ray this year, less is known about whether True Lies will be afforded the same treatment, despite that film celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. We live in hope.

While they’re sure to look spectacular, we also hope they’ll be better than the results of the Terminator 2: Judgment Day 4K remaster, which wasn’t as great as many thought it would be.

