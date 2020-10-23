JAM Audio launches its affordable Bookshelf Speakers

Lifestyle audio brand JAM Audio is bringing to the market a new pair of speakers simply called the Bookshelf Speaker.

The Bookshelf speaker is an affordable sound system that JAM Audio says offers a rich performance, with clear and bold sound quality “to enhance your at-home listening experience.”

Despite the name these aren’t traditional hi-fi speakers but wireless speakers, though the design is a bit more hi-fi-esque with its sleek profile. Available in a choice of black, wood and dark wood, the Bookshelf Speakers weigh in at 4.5kg with dimensions of 25 x 13.2 x 25cm (HWD).

Driving the Bookshelf Speaker’s sound are 4-inch bass drivers, a 0.75-inch tweeters and a rear bass port. JAM Audio says the cabinet has been built to reduce distortion, with a sound that can fill any space.

They come with Bluetooth 5.0 for streaming from a mobile device and also feature RCA & AUX connections to facilitate wired connections to other devices.

They’re a mains powered pair of speakers and JAM says that the speakers are the “perfect match” for their Bluetooth turntables for anyone who has one of their affordable vinyl players at home.

John Mikkola, JAM Audio Director of Consumer Electronic Sales, said: “We are excited to expand our range of speakers with the affordable Bookshelf Speaker. We know that having a quality at-home sound system can enhance our home life, and having the option to connect the Bookshelf Speaker to our Bluetooth Turntable gives customers the option to enjoy their favourite music in different ways”.

The Bookshelf Speaker is available now for £79.99 from the JAM UK website and select retailers nationwide.

