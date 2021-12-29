 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Jabra Elite 4 finally brings ANC to the true wireless champ

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Jabra Elite range of true wireless earphones have long been at the forefront of the sector and are long time favourites of ours.

However, it’s difficult to call yourself the best without the Active Noise Cancelling feature that’s made itself indispensable over the last couple of years.

The newly-announced Jabra Elite 4 rights that wrong adding ANC and joining the company’s Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active wireless buds with the sought after feature. Considering the Elite 3 only arrived in August this year, it’s a surprise to see the Elite 4 so soon.

Announced ahead of CES 2022 and already on sale in the United Kingdom for just £119.99, the Jabra Elite 4 promises an improved fit as well as better water and sweat protection (IP57) backed by a 2-year warranty.

This release is very much about filling in some of the gaps in the series and, as thus, there’s still the same excellent HearThrough tech that enables users to listen to audio while remaining aware of their surroundings. You can also listen with a single earbud, while there’s Spotify Tap support to enable you to switch up the sounds without mauling your phone with sweaty paws.

Battery life remains the same as the Jabra Elite 3 buds. You’ll get a handy 7 hours from a single charge and 28 in total via the charging case. Unfortunately, the case hasn’t had a cable free upgrade, so you’ll still have to replenish that via USB-C. A fast charge setting gets you one hour of use from just ten minutes in the case. To fully recharge the case takes three hours.

There’s Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and the chance to pair up to 6 devices. Overall, it sounds like the Elite 4 will significantly built upon the excellent Elite 3, which we gave a 4.5/5 star score.

You might like…

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Philips Fidelio L3 take home Best Headphones

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Philips Fidelio L3 take home Best Headphones

Alastair Stevenson 3 months ago
Best headphones 2021: The best at any price

Best headphones 2021: The best at any price

Kob Monney 6 months ago

Our reviewer Hannah Davies wrote: “The Jabra Elite 3 tick all the right boxes when it comes to sound, design and features. They lack a handful of features found on Jabra’s more premium earbuds, but for less than £80, it’s tough to argue with the Elite 3.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.