Jabra Elite 4 finally brings ANC to the true wireless champ

The Jabra Elite range of true wireless earphones have long been at the forefront of the sector and are long time favourites of ours.

However, it’s difficult to call yourself the best without the Active Noise Cancelling feature that’s made itself indispensable over the last couple of years.

The newly-announced Jabra Elite 4 rights that wrong adding ANC and joining the company’s Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active wireless buds with the sought after feature. Considering the Elite 3 only arrived in August this year, it’s a surprise to see the Elite 4 so soon.

Announced ahead of CES 2022 and already on sale in the United Kingdom for just £119.99, the Jabra Elite 4 promises an improved fit as well as better water and sweat protection (IP57) backed by a 2-year warranty.

This release is very much about filling in some of the gaps in the series and, as thus, there’s still the same excellent HearThrough tech that enables users to listen to audio while remaining aware of their surroundings. You can also listen with a single earbud, while there’s Spotify Tap support to enable you to switch up the sounds without mauling your phone with sweaty paws.

Battery life remains the same as the Jabra Elite 3 buds. You’ll get a handy 7 hours from a single charge and 28 in total via the charging case. Unfortunately, the case hasn’t had a cable free upgrade, so you’ll still have to replenish that via USB-C. A fast charge setting gets you one hour of use from just ten minutes in the case. To fully recharge the case takes three hours.

There’s Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and the chance to pair up to 6 devices. Overall, it sounds like the Elite 4 will significantly built upon the excellent Elite 3, which we gave a 4.5/5 star score.

Our reviewer Hannah Davies wrote: “The Jabra Elite 3 tick all the right boxes when it comes to sound, design and features. They lack a handful of features found on Jabra’s more premium earbuds, but for less than £80, it’s tough to argue with the Elite 3.”