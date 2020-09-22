Jabra announces Elite 85t earbuds with ANC

Jabra is launching a new wireless earbud with ANC in the Elite 85t, and last year’s Elite 75t are getting a noise-cancelling upgrade too…

Jabra has announced a new premium earbud in the Elite 85t (£220), bring active noise cancellation to its true wireless range. And it’s not the only Jabra earbud to be getting noise cancellation, as the Elite 75t will be receiving it via a firmware update.

Jabra says that the new Elite 85t features its most powerful ANC tech yet, and does so without compromising on the earbuds’ size. As well as ANC, the 85t has a transparency mode in its HearThrough feature, which allows the wearer to hear to what’s around them. It’s fully adjustable with an extra focus on natural sound and what Jabra refers to as limited occlusion (blockage/closure) thanks to its semi-open design and microphones.

The design is pretty discreet and only slightly bigger than the Elite 75t, with Jabra adapting the ear gels (ear tips) into an oval shape for what it claims is a better seal and more comfortable fit. Tucked inside are 12mm drivers, with the semi-open design helping to relieve ear pressure.

Jabra claims its latest earbuds will offer “outstanding call quality” both for the caller and the receiver, with its 6-mic array (three on each ear – two outside, one inside). It should, Jabra says, help improve wind protection for clearer call quality.

Battery life is up to 5.5 hours with ANC, with 25 hours in the charging case and a total of 31 hours with ANC off. There’s also Qi-charging support, an IPX4 rating, quick charging as well as support for various voice assistants.

The Elite 75t in its Active and non-Active versions will be receiving noise cancellation via a firmware update to the Sound+ app, expected in October. We’d be interested to hear how that fares.

The Jabra Elite 85t goes on sale November 2020 for £220, and will be available in titanium/black finishes. More colour options will go on sale in January 2021.

