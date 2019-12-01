How to watch the ITV Election Debate tonight − on TV and online

Tonight’s ITV election debate gathers representatives of all the major UK political parties to discuss their plans for governing the country. Here’s how to watch it − on TV, online or on catch up.

Representatives from the following parties have all been invited to appear: the Conservative Party, Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the SNP, Plaid Cymru, Greens and the Brexit Party. Tonight’s host will be Julie Etchingham, who previously mediated the Johnson vs Corbyn debate held on November 19.

ITV Election Debate time

The debate will commence at 7pm GMT this evening. It will last two hours, finishing at 9pm.

ITV Election Debate channel

The debate will be televised on ITV1. Before the debate is broadcast, ITV has invited the public to propose questions to be put to the party representatives via its website.

How to stream the ITV Election Debate − even if you’re not in the UK

If you want to stream the debate, you can simply head over to to the ITV Hub, which is available online, on iOS, and on Android:

But if you’re concerned that you won’t be able to access the ITV Hub where you are, then your best option is probably to use a VPN. Fortunately, we have compiled a guide to the best VPNs for streaming. A VPN (virtual private network) allows you to anonymise your internet use, and lets you appear as if you are accessing the internet from a different country.

Fortunately, the Black Friday weekend is the ideal time to look around for VPN deals. We’ve rounded up our favourites below:

Best Black Friday VPN Deals ExpressVPN One of the most trusted VPN's on the market, ExpressVPN gives you unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. This Black Friday you can get a whopping 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription this Black Friday and save 83% off your total bill as well as an extra three months complimentary. CyberGhost Ideal for privacy conscious users and those who are looking to stream abroad. Sign up with Cyberghost now with this juicy Black Friday deal and receive 3 years for the price of 1 costing you a total of just £33 per year. Private Internet Access Equipped with a VPN kill switch and IPv6 leak protection are two of many reasons Private Internet Access is rated as our top VPN for security. Get yourself a year subscription and save 67% on this amazing Black Friday deal.

ITV Election Debate catch up

Of course, if you don’t manage to catch the ITV Election Debate as it’s happening, you can watch it on catch up instead, through ITV Hub.

However, it might not be available on catch up right away. As ITV explains:

“We want you to be able to watch our shows when it suits you, so we aim to get them onto the ITV Hub as soon as possible. Many shows, such as the soaps, dramas and documentaries will be available to watch just after they’ve finished on TV. However, live shows like This Morning, The X Factor and sports matches may take a little longer but should be available a couple of hours after they’ve finished, so bear with us.”

What other debates are planned?

Tonight’s ITV debate occurs just under a fortnight before the polls open on December 12, but it’s not the last major televised event before the ballot boxes are rolled out. The next debates will both be shown by the BBC:

December 6: BBC Prime Ministerial Debate, 8:30pm (BBC One)

December 9: BBC Question Time Under-30s Special, 8:30pm (BBC One)

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…