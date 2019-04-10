macOS and iOS may get closer than ever via iTunes break-up

Earlier this week, a noted Apple developer suggested iTunes as we know it will be dead come the launch of macOS 10.15 this summer.

Now, a second credible source has added weight to the suggestion Music and Podcasts are getting standalone apps, joining the forthcoming TV app and a revamped Books app in the next Mac operating system update.

Writing for 9to5Mac, Guillherme Rambo, says he’s confirmed via a source ‘familiar with the development’ of the next major macOS update, the rumoured break-up is real. As purported proof, the report also features the new icons for the TV and Podcasts apps likely to arrive later this year.

Today’s update also gives us reason to expect these apps will be very similar to their iOS counterparts. That’s because, the report says, the apps are being developed using Apple’s Marzipan tool, which is designed for easy porting of iOS apps to the Mac.

In our post on Monday, we speculated what what would become of the iTunes app if Apple spun out the major functions into standalone apps. As we envisioned, Rambo thinks the app will stay around for the purposes of syncing and backing up iOS devices via the Mac.

Today’s report also delivers some new information on the revamped Books app, which was also touted by developer Steve Troughton-Smith. Apparently, it’ll look a little similar to the Mac’s News app, with tabs for the Library, Book Store and the Audiobook Store.

All in all, it looks like macOS is about to verge even closer to the iOS mobile software with Apple pushing similar apps for both platforms. One major difference will surely persist though; the company has no plans to build a touchscreen Mac.

Is the iPhone-ification of the Mac platform good news for desktop users? Or would you rather iTunes stayed as it is? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.