It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 14: Where and when you can watch the new episodes

Where to watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 14 on TV and online

The Gang is back at Paddy’s for their 14th (yes, 14th) season of chaos and crafty schemes, making it a tie-up for the longest running live-action sitcom ever. Here’s where and when you can catch all the new episodes.

Last season marked the return of ringleader Dennis and ended with a tumultuous dance sequence few expected from the laid back comedy we’ve all come to know and love. With season 13 signing off on such a high point, this season has a lot of live up to and we can’t wait to find out what’s in store.

What time does It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 14 come out? And where can you watch it?

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia dropped on US channel FXX in September. Thankfully, the wait is finally over for us UK fans. Netflix is delivering all 10 new episodes of Sunny to our screens on Sunday, January 19.

Unfortunately, the Netflix UK & Ireland Twitter account hasn’t revealed what time the episodes will land (we expect to hear more on the day), but we’re hoping we’ll see the series arrive before midday so we have plenty of time to binge the season before the weekend ends.

If you’re away this weekend and don’t feel like waiting until you get home to revisit Paddy’s, why not try out a VPN?

VPNs encrypt the location you’re browsing from and make it appear as if you’re elsewhere (in this case, within the UK), allowing you to access content tied to a specific country. Especially ideal for those UK Netflix account holders holidaying abroad when the fourteenth season hits our screens, we’ve rounded up the very best VPNs for streaming below.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 14: What is It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia about? Who is in the cast?

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia follows five friends, Mac (Rob McElhenney), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Charlie (Charlie Day) and awful father figure/bar owner Frank (the always-hilarious Danny DeVito) – affectionately known as The Gang – as they do anything but their jobs at an Irish bar in Philadelphia.

The show was created and produced by McElhenney, Howerton and Day in 2005, though its selfish, narcissistic characters and wicked dark humour has kept Sunny alive for 14 seasons. A one-off musical episode even spurred a hugely successful US-wide tour in 2009.

With such a devoted fan base, we’re expecting Sunny fans to jump on the new episodes the second they drop.

