Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Italy’s government released a videogame – here’s why

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

ITALY: Land of Wonders aims to help more people discover the culture and heritage of Italy.

The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has released its first-ever video game to help promote the country and all its beauty.

Available on iOS and Andriod, ITALY: Land of Wonders aims to let gamers explore Italy through a series of interactive experiences. This fairly similar to some the experiences we detailed for Oculus and Vive owners in our best places to visit in VR guide at the start of the pandemic.

Available in 11 languages, the free game tasks the player with assisting Elio, an old lighthouse keeper, with collecting 20 sparks to help ensure that the sun continues to shine over Italy.

During the game, the player will meet five Guardians, who will guide them in discovering Nature, Cuisine, Art, Performance and Design, the five main staples of Italian culture and heritage.

ITALY: Land of Wonders allows anyone to see the beauty of Italy through a puzzle game.
Credit: Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The game features 100 puzzle levels, each consisting of a 3D interpretation of an iconic Italian landmark. There are also a collection of 600 articles that are filled with stories, news and fun facts about the country.

The game is made for people who are wanting to learn more about the country and should please those who are more acquainted with Italy’s culture.

Finally, the music also consists of original scores by the great Italian classics, giving the full Italian experience for anyone who decides to check it out.

ITALY: Land of Wonders is part of the MFA’s post-Covid programming strategy aiming to support Italy’s cultural and creative sectors.

Best iPhone 2021: All the latest Apple phones ranked (including all iPhone 12 models)

Best iPhone 2021: All the latest Apple phones ranked (including all iPhone 12 models)

iPhone Max Parker 4 weeks ago
Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Best list Max Parker 1 month ago
Best Gaming Phones 2021: the 4 coolest ways to play on Android and iOS

Best Gaming Phones 2021: the 4 coolest ways to play on Android and iOS

5G Alastair Stevenson 12 months ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.