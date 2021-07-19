Italy’s government released a videogame – here’s why

ITALY: Land of Wonders aims to help more people discover the culture and heritage of Italy.

The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has released its first-ever video game to help promote the country and all its beauty.

Available on iOS and Andriod, ITALY: Land of Wonders aims to let gamers explore Italy through a series of interactive experiences. This fairly similar to some the experiences we detailed for Oculus and Vive owners in our best places to visit in VR guide at the start of the pandemic.

Available in 11 languages, the free game tasks the player with assisting Elio, an old lighthouse keeper, with collecting 20 sparks to help ensure that the sun continues to shine over Italy.

During the game, the player will meet five Guardians, who will guide them in discovering Nature, Cuisine, Art, Performance and Design, the five main staples of Italian culture and heritage.

Credit: Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs



The game features 100 puzzle levels, each consisting of a 3D interpretation of an iconic Italian landmark. There are also a collection of 600 articles that are filled with stories, news and fun facts about the country.

The game is made for people who are wanting to learn more about the country and should please those who are more acquainted with Italy’s culture.

Finally, the music also consists of original scores by the great Italian classics, giving the full Italian experience for anyone who decides to check it out.

ITALY: Land of Wonders is part of the MFA’s post-Covid programming strategy aiming to support Italy’s cultural and creative sectors.