Italian Grand Prix 2024: How to watch F1 live on TV and online for free

It’s been a super-exciting Formula One season so far as Red Bull’s dominance looks to have ended with other teams now capable of taking the fight to them on race day.

Now we head to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix where McLaren look to be the favourites after their win last time out at Zaandvort in the Netherlands. Though given the topsy-turvy nature of the season, who’s to say another team won’t be top of the rostrum come Sunday evening?

For those looking to catch the action, here’s how watch the Italian Grand Prix.

What is the UK time for the F1 Italian Grand Prix?

The Italian Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 in 4K HDR. The race starts at 2pm UK time on September 1st.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 30th August

12.30pm – Practice 1

4pm – Practice 2

Saturday 31st August

11.30am – Practice 3

3pm – Italian GP Qualifying

Sunday 1st September

2pm – Italian Grand Prix race

How to watch the Italian F1 Grand Prix 2024

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky’s brand new F1 channel, Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD. You can also check out the action on Sky Sports F1 (channel 406), and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, is available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q with Sky Sports F1, or Sky Sports Complete with the Ultra HD pack, and that comes with Dolby Atmos support (if your audio equipment is Atmos compatible).

You can also watch on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.99 for a Day Pass, and £34.99 for a Monthly Pass (it’s currently discounted to £26).

The Monthly Pass seems is the best value for F1 fanatics if you want to catch the action as it’ll cover you for the first three races of the season.

With the Monthly pass you’ll also be able to see all the onboard driver cams, keep track of where each driver is on the track map, timing screens, team radios, and the ‘Battle Channel’, where you can focus on up to three cars at once.

You’ll also be able to give yourself a picture boost to Full HD for £6/month, and there’s now the option of watching in 4K HDR for an extra £9/month with NOW’s Ultra Boost, which also adds Dolby Atmos sound.

Can I watch the Italian Grand Prix for free?

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to keep up with the action for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package for the 2024 season in the UK.

Highlights for qualifying begin at 5.30pm on 31st August, while 24 hours later you can catch the highlights of the race on Channel 4 or on the Channel 4 app.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.