Italian Grand Prix 2019: Time, TV channel and live stream details

It’s time for the 2019 Italian Grand Prix! The 14th stop on this year’s Formula One world tour is the Autodromo Nazionale Monza near Monza, with practice, qualifying and the main race taking place across Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You’ll be pleased to hear that there are no early morning starts this weekend.

Our guide explains how to catch this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix action, including channels and UK times for practice races, qualifying and, of course, the main event. Plus, how to live stream everything, no matter where in the world you are.

Italian Grand Prix Schedule – What time is the F1 on TV?

Here’s this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix race schedule (all times BST):

Friday, September 6

9:45am − Italian GP Practice One build-up

10am − Italian GP Practice One

1:45pm − Italian GP Practice Two build-up

2pm − Italian GP Practice Two

Saturday, September 7

10:45am − Italian GP Practice Three build-up

11am − Italian GP Practice Three

1pm − Italian GP Qualifying build-up

2pm − Italian GP Qualifying

4:45pm − The F1 Show

Sunday, September 8

12:30pm − Italian GP Pit Lane

1:30pm − Italian GP On the Grid

2:10pm − THE ITALIAN GRAND PRIX

4pm − Italian GP Paddock

7pm − Italian GP full race replay

Italian Grand Prix – TV channel and live stream details

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1 and Sky One. You can also watch the action unfold by using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:

Worried that you might not be able to access Sky Go where you live? A common workaround is to use a VPN. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country. And we’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

If you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a Now TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £9.99 (for a Day Pass), £14.99 (for a Week Pass). The Week Pass is obviously the best value for F1 fanatics, especially if you’ve got a free schedule on both Saturday and Sunday.

To catch Channel 4’s highlights from 7pm on Sunday, you’ll need to head to the normal broadcast channel or the All 4 website linked below for an on-demand service:

Alternatively, you can watch the action using the All 4 mobile app:

Italian Grand Prix practice results

Italian GP FP1:

Leclerc (Ferrari)

Sainz (McLaren)

Norris (McLaren)

Italian GP FP2:

Leclerc

Hamilton (Mercedes)

Vettel (Ferrari)

