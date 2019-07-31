There’s a new Need for Speed coming this year – but we don’t know anything about it yet

Despite hearing nothing about it thus far, a new entry in Electronic Art’s Need for Speed is apparently set to release in 2019.

According to a recent retailer listing, it will be known as Need for Speed: Heat, and we’ll be hearing more official word around Gamescom this August. So, it’s only a matter of weeks until EA lifts the lid on things.

Given that the European show is set to take place from August 20 – 24, it’s likely that Electronic Arts will drop a teaser trailer or some other hint ahead of the official reveal, which will no doubt feature cars, cops and some cheesy narrative.

Nothing is currently known about the game’s setting or how it might differ from previous instalments, the last one being 2017’s Need for Speed: Payback. The Fast and Furious-inspired caper wasn’t loved my critics, earning 3/5 in our own review:

‘When you’re racing, drifting, off-roading or being chased, Payback feels like a fine arcade racer in the classic Need for Speed mould. It doesn’t have the glamour or the handling of Forza: Horizon, but it’s scores big on variety, speed and thrills.

Unfortunately, those simple pleasures keep getting spoilt by the amount of grinding and driving around that goes on in-between. Need for Speed was never the most-respected racing series, but it used to be one of the most fun. Payback has too much getting in the way.’

Having been absent for a year, we’re rather curious to see what changes have been introduced to Need for Speed now it’s no longer an annual franchise. Hopefully it’s provided the creators with room to innovate and introduce some creative new ideas.

Other major titles from Electronic Arts later this year include FIFA 20 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the latter being an ambitious single-player adventure from Respawn Entertainment – the creators of Apex Legends and Titanfall.

