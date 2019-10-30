How to watch all chapters of It this Halloween

Pennywise the clown has become one of Horror’s iconic monsters, originating with the Steven King novel that birthed the 1990 miniseries. He appeared again in 2017’s It Chapter One and then in 2019’s It Chapter Two. In this article, we’ll explain how you can stream all three this Halloween.

A group of seven children who call themselves The Losers Club are the stars of the story, first taking to the screen in the 1990 TV miniseries. They faced off against the original version of Pennywise, played by Tim Curry.

In 2017 a new batch of kids arrived for a silver screen version of It, in which Bill Skarsgard took on the role of Pennywise. Vanity Fair, Salon and several other publications billed the film as an Oscar contender. Audiences enjoyed it too, and the film took over $700m at the box office.

Where to stream − Is It on Netflix?

Currently It, or its sequel, or predecessor series, is not available on Netflix.

You can stream the 2017 film on Amazon Prime Video for free, if you are already an Amazon Prime subscriber, or you can pay £4.99 to buy the film.

The TV series is available on Amazon Prime under the title, Stephen King IT! The series costs £3.49 to rent or £4.99 to buy.

Sky customers can watch the film via their Sky boxes. Either ‘buy and keep’ a HD digital version of It for £4.99, or pay £10.99 and get a HD digital version and a DVD delivered.

Chapter 2 isn’t available yet. The cinema release is still fairly recent, so we will have to wait a little longer for digital and DVD copies. Amazon will have the film available on Prime Video, on December 30. It’s possible to pre-order now for £12.99.

Who is in the cast of It? What is the series about?

The original 1986 novel sees a shape-shifting demon terrorise Derry, in Maine, USA. The demon targets children and often takes the form of Pennywise the clown, played in the original miniseries by Tim Curry and by Bill Skarsgard in the two film follow-ups.

Jackson Robert Scott plays young Georgie Denbrough, the one referred to in the film’s most famous soundbite and Jaeden Martell plays enduring central character, Bill Denbrough, his older brother and the leader of The Losers Club.

The first section of the series and the first of the two films, follow The Losers Club as children, in a sort of coming of age story, where the town is terrorised by the demonic force.

The second film, and the later episodes of the series, see the group return, later in life, to attempt to defeat a second coming of Pennywise.

Chapter 2 definitely went further than other instalments in terms of sprinkling stardust. Most notably, James McAvoy takes the role of Bill Denbrough and is joined in the mature version of The Losers Club by Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, James Ransone, Jay Ryan and Andy Bean.

The second instalment wasn’t as critically well received though, scoring less well with both viewers and critics, despite its large budget and star-studded cast.

It Trailer

