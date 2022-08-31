Is West Ham vs Spurs on TV? How to watch Premier League game in the UK

How to watch West Ham vs Spurs: The midweek Premier League action continues with five games on Wednesday. But is West Ham vs Tottenham live on UK TV?

It’s one of those rare ‘matchdays’ where all ten Premier League fixtures are live on UK television. After four exciting games on Tuesday night, Wednesday has five more to choose from. Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City and Tottenham Hotspur are all in action tonight.

Perhaps the pick of the midweek fixtures is Tottenham’s visit to West Ham. Spurs are starting to look the part under Italian manager Antonio Conte, while West Ham finally picked up their first win of the campaign against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The east vs north London derby on Wednesday night sees the Hammers looking to climb the table and recapture last season’s excellent form. Spurs are back in the Champions League and hope to build on last season’s fourth-placed finish. Some shrewd summer signings and a positive start to the campaign suggest a title challenge might even be in the offing for Harry Kane and co.

Here’s how to watch West Ham vs Spurs on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

West Ham vs Spurs kick-off time

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur is one of five Premier League games on Wednesday August 31. It kicks off at 7:45pm UK time. The game is being played at West Ham’s London Stadium.

The other four games are:

Arsenal vs Aston Villa (7:30pm)

Bournemouth vs Wolves (7:30pm)

Man City vs Nottingham Forest (7:30pm)

Liverpool vs Newcastle (8:00pm)

How to West Ham vs Spurs on TV and online

BT Sport has the rights to every fixture during the midweek program. Coverage of West Ham vs Spurs starts at 7:15 UK time on BT Sport 2 HD. As for the other games being played on August 30:

BT Sport 4 – Arsenal vs Aston Villa (coverage starts at 7:00pm)

– BT Sport 5 – Bournemouth vs Wolves (coverage starts at 7:15pm)

– Bournemouth vs Wolves (coverage starts at 7:15pm) BT Sport 3 – Man City vs Nottingham Forest (coverage starts at 7:00pm)

– Man City vs Nottingham Forest BT Sport 1 and Ultimate (4K) – Liverpool vs Newcastle (coverage starts at 7:00pm)

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the games. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want. If you’re subscribed you can watch on TV, via the web or the broadcaster’s mobile apps.

