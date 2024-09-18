Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Is this what the Nintendo Switch 2 will look like?

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Nintendo Switch 2 is just months away and Nintendo has done a pretty good job of keeping the design under wraps thus far.

However, alleged images of a Switch 2 design posted to a Chinese social media site have set tongues a-wagging online.

The images show a device largely reminiscent of the original Switch console, only with a larger 8-inch display with smaller bezels and the rumoured magentically attached Joy-Cons.

Interestingly, this design also includes a USB-C port at the top and bottom of the frame. That might enable more ergonomic charging when using the device in handheld mode, with the bottom port being used for docking. It may also be for connecting wired accessories or USB-C headphones.

It could also be a gateway to new functionality – a little Nintendo magic – that would unlock new experiences that have currently escaped the rumour mill.

The veracity of the images, which have been shared more widely via a 3D model enthusiast on Reddit, have been called into question.

Even though, given the design reflects some of the rumours and reporting around the Switch 2, it has sparked debate among Nintendo fans early anticipating the update. Whether such iterative updates would be deemed enough for Nintendo enthusiasts remains to be seen.

The Switch is a tough act to follow and, given the scars from the last time Nintendo attempted a sequel, there’s sure to be serious scrutiny of the path Nintendo takes.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to launch in March or April 2025.

