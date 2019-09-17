Galaxy One: Is the Samsung Galaxy Note series coming to an end?

Samsung might roll its Note and S-series flagship phones into one line to make space for the Galaxy Fold, according to a report.

Renowned tech tipster Evan Blass has claimed that as soon as next year, the Samsung’s two flagship lines could possibly be folded together under the brand name of “Galaxy One”, which would launch in early 2020 in the place of the Galaxy S11. This would mean that the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 are the last devices in their respective ranges.

Ultimately this plan will depend on how successful the Samsung Galaxy Fold is. Anticipation is running high for the relaunch of the device, which is due for September 18 in the UK, but it had an infamously troubled launch that will cast doubt on whether it can truly pick up the slack for the well-established Note series. The problems, which concerned the delicate flexible screen, have supposedly been fixed now — but will the groundbreaking format catch on among consumers?

While some may be skeptical of the potential of foldable devices, one thing’s for sure: the performance gap between S-series and Note smartphones is fairly narrow, with the most substantive distinction being the Note’s S-Pen stylus. If the Galaxy One series adopts this useful extra feature it could effectively bridge the gap between the two devices for a potentially excellent all-round performer, without crowding Samsung’s flagship market.

This decision from Samsung could potentially have knock-on effects for competitors. Huawei is also developing a foldable device, the Huawei Mate X, which is set to be released in mid-October. The Chinese brand has a similar launch schedule to that of Samsung, with a P-series device released early in the year followed by a Mate series later in the year (like this year’s Huawei P30 and Huawei Mate 30). If Samsung succeeds with its reorganisation, then Huawei could possibly follow in its footsteps too.

