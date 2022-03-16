Is sure sounds like Elden Ring will be adapted for TV or movies

The makers of the smash hit Elden Ring, are already looking beyond the gaming realm after announcing insane sales in excess of 12 million, after just two weeks on sale.

In a press release, the developer FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco said plans are afoot for an expansion of the brand beyond the blockbuster open-world fantasy RPG.

“Much effort was placed into creating Elden Ring so that we could exceed the expectations of our fans worldwide,” Bandai Namco boss Yasuo Miyakawa said in the release. “In like manner, we will continue our efforts in expanding the brand beyond the game itself, and into everyone’s daily life.”

That offers a telling hint the company could be targeting an TV or movie adaption of the game, which offers a compelling story that counts Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin among the credits.

With hit games like Halo, The Last of Us, Fallout, Uncharted, Resident Evil, and God of War either out, actively in development for TV or cinema, or rumoured to be next, it’s a hot time for video game properties.

What does seem certain is another Elden Ring game, with the companies describing the astonishing success as “a fantastic start for the new franchise.” That doesn’t sound like a one and done does it?

And with good reason. In Trusted Reviews’ testing, the game earned a 4.5/5 star score for its beautiful and gigantic open world, rewarding and punishing combat and the abundance of content on offer.

Our Editor Alastair Stevenson reckons the astonishing success of the game, two weeks in means it can't be called a niche game. He reckons that if Elden Ring classes as a niche game, so does Call of Duty.