Is Spotify down? Streaming service confirms outage

Spotify says it has recovered from an outage that left users unable to play music for a significant period of time on Thursday evening.

In a tweet from the Spotify Status account at around 8:30pm UK time, the company said “Everything is looking much better now.”

Some people disagreed with that sentiment within the replies, which suggests not all of the gremlins have been worked out of the system quite yet.

Original story below…

Spotify is experiencing what appears to be a widespread outage, with subscribers unable to access their music libraries.

Users are being greeted with a “something went wrong” error message when attempting to play tunes via the Spotify website and suite of apps.

“We’ve received some reports that something’s off tune and are looking into them. Thanks for the heads-up!” The SpotifyCares account tweeted on Thursday evening.

Users responded to the tweet, showing evidence of the issue. While we have been able to recreate the problem when using the Spotify.com website, the mobile and desktop apps on iOS and macOS respectively appear to be functioning as normal, at our end.

Users have reported issues on PS4, Samsung’s Smart TVs, iOS, with some subscribers saying they’ve been logged out and are unable to log back in. The issue is currently the No.1 trending topic on Twitter with around half a million tweets currently referencing the service at the current time.

The Down Detector website appears to show the worst of the problems are now over, but we’ll wait for Spotify to confirm things.