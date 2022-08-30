Is Southampton vs Chelsea live on TV? How to watch the midweek Premier League games in the UK

How to watch Southampton vs Chelsea: There’s a bounty of live midweek Premier League action to enjoy. Here’s how you can tune-in to Southampton vs Chelsea live on TV and online.

It’s one of those rare matchdays where all ten Premier League fixtures are live on UK television. There’s a full midweek programme across three evenings with all twenty clubs in action.

It all starts on Tuesday night with Chelsea’s visit to Southampton arguably the headliner. Chelsea only needed ten men to beat Leicester at the weekend, thanks to a Raheem Sterling double following Conor Gallagher’s red card. Meanwhile, Southampton have another home game just three days after falling to a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United.

The bookies would suggest a comfortable win for the visitors, but the Saints certainly have the ability to compete with the big clubs on their day, especially on home soil.

Chelsea will be hopeful of breaking into the top four, at least temporarily, after tonight’s game and give themselves the platform for a title challenge moving forward, while you sense the Saints would be happy to avoid being dragged into a relegation dogfight.

Here’s how to watch Southampton vs Chelsea on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Southampton vs Chelsea kick-off time

Southampton vs Chelsea is one of four Premier League games on Tuesday August 30. It kicks off at 7:45pm UK time. The game is being played at St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.

The other three games are:

Crystal Palace vs Brentford (7:30pm)

Fulham vs Brighton (7:30pm)

Leeds vs Everton (8:00pm)

How to Southampton vs Chelsea on TV and online

BT Sport has the rights to every fixture during the midweek program. Coverage of Southampton vs Chelsea starts at 7:15 UK time on BT Sport 2. As for the other games being played on August 30:

BT Sport 4 – Crystal Palace vs Brentford (coverage starts at 7:00pm)

– BT Sport 3 – Fulham vs Brighton (coverage starts at 7:00pm)

– BT Sport 1 and Ultimate (4K) – Leeds vs Everton (coverage starts at 7:00pm)

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the games. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

