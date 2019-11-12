Is Sony thinking of bringing back the PSP or PS Vita?

Sony has filed a patent for a game cartridge, for an as yet unknown device. The suggestion is that the cartridge could be meant for a handheld console.

We don’t know what the handheld device might be, but there is a strong chance that the cartridge could be meant for a device to follow the PSP or PS Vita. This may perhaps be influenced by Nintendo’s recent sales successes with the handheld Nintendo Switch Lite (via LetsGoDigital).

Sony previously stated it wouldn’t make another PS Vita and has offered no contrary revelations on the PSP.

In September 2018, the company said it had no plans for another handheld of any description, as it prepared to discontinue PS Vita production. However, there’s been a lot of water under the bridge since then and the arrival of 5G may change its plans.

5G opens up a Pandora’s box of handheld Playstation possibilities. The idea that a game could be streamed, rather than actually run by the native hardware of a given device, is being thoroughly explored by Google Stadia, but could a new handheld device from Playstation also capitalise on this?

Historically, as good as the PSP and PS Vita were, their games essentially looked like watered-down versions of their console cousins.

Meanwhile Nintendo, as the master of simple, light-hearted gaming experiences, which required less processing power, was well-suited to making handheld games that entertained. Simply, Nintendo’s games weren’t left in the shadow of console alternatives, while Sony’s sometimes were.

Now, 5G and new game-streaming technologies, might mean a new Playstation handheld could deliver something closer to a full console experience. Imagine a 5G connection pulling amazing graphics and game-play onto your Playstation handheld? We’d love to see it.

