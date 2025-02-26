Is Slack down? Thousands lose access to workplace chat app

The work place communications platform Slack is suffering from a widespread outage on Wednesday.

Users of the popular chat and communications app began experiencing issues on Wednesday afternoon UK time. At the time of writing, the Slack status page is still informing users that it is attempting to resolve issues with sending messages and other key features.

Skip the iPhone 16e, get the iPhone 15 For just £40 more than the iPhone 16e you can get an ultra-wide camera, the slick Dynamic Island and MagSafe compatibility built in thanks to this epic iPhone 15 deal on Amazon. Amazon

Was £799

Now just £639 View Deal

“We’re still working to restore functionality to affected Slack features such as sending messages, workflows, threads and other API-related features. We’ll be back with more updates as soon as they’re available,” the company wrote at 6:03pm GMT.

At my end, here in the United States, I’ve been automatically logged out of the Slack desktop client and have been unable to log back in through conventional means or otherwise. On the mobile app, I appear to be logged in but with my status (and everyone else’s in the team) set to ‘Away’.

The Down Detector website has passed its peak of over 3,000 outage reports, but more than 1,000 people still reported the problems in the last 15 minutes.

Given the importance to workers around the globe in communicating with their teams, the hope is that Slack returns sooner rather than later.

Developing…