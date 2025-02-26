Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Is Slack down? Thousands lose access to workplace chat app

Chris Smith

The work place communications platform Slack is suffering from a widespread outage on Wednesday.

Users of the popular chat and communications app began experiencing issues on Wednesday afternoon UK time. At the time of writing, the Slack status page is still informing users that it is attempting to resolve issues with sending messages and other key features.

“We’re still working to restore functionality to affected Slack features such as sending messages, workflows, threads and other API-related features. We’ll be back with more updates as soon as they’re available,” the company wrote at 6:03pm GMT.

At my end, here in the United States, I’ve been automatically logged out of the Slack desktop client and have been unable to log back in through conventional means or otherwise. On the mobile app, I appear to be logged in but with my status (and everyone else’s in the team) set to ‘Away’.

The Down Detector website has passed its peak of over 3,000 outage reports, but more than 1,000 people still reported the problems in the last 15 minutes.

Given the importance to workers around the globe in communicating with their teams, the hope is that Slack returns sooner rather than later.

Developing…

Get it sorted, lads!

Please don’t make us use Microsoft Teams! Or heaven forbid, call each other on the phone? Or could this be Elon Musk trying to get remote workers to come back into the office?

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.

