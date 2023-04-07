 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Is Siri ignoring you? Update your iPhone now

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has released iOS 16.4.1 for iPhone with fixes for an unresponsive Siri assistant and malfunctioning emoji.

Hot on the heels of iOS 16.4, Apple has issued a very minor update with a focus on ensuring Siri responds to users. There’s also a fix for the new ‘pushing hands’ emoji, which isn’t showing the usual array of skin tone options. This emoji was one of 20-odd added when Apple launched iOS 16.4 last month.

Save £250 on a 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max

Save £250 on a 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max

Amazon is currently offering the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max for £1,299, which is a saving of £250.

  • Amazon
  • Save £250
  • Now £1,299
View Deal

Apple is also adding security fixes for a couple of exploits that have been actively exploited. While the Apple Weather app has been malfunctioning all week, this release doesn’t include a fix for that.

The full release notes, which also apply to iPadOS 16.4.1, are below:

This update provides important bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone including:

  • Pushing hands emoji does not show skin tone variations.
  • Siri does not respond in some cases.

IOSurfaceAccelerator

  • Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
  • Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved input validation.

WebKit

  • Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
  • Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.

This release is likely to be one of the last before Apple unveils the iOS 17 update on June 5 at WWDC. While this release is likely to focus on improving what’s already there – rather than a big overhaul – Apple might be working on a big revamp for the Control Centre.

What are you hoping for from iOS 17? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.

You might like…

iOS 17 could give a much-loved feature an overdue revamp

iOS 17 could give a much-loved feature an overdue revamp

Chris Smith 2 days ago
iOS 17: What to expect from the next big iPhone update

iOS 17: What to expect from the next big iPhone update

Lewis Painter 2 days ago
iOS 16.4 out now with new emoji and a big boost for web apps

iOS 16.4 out now with new emoji and a big boost for web apps

Chris Smith 2 weeks ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.