Is Siri ignoring you? Update your iPhone now
Apple has released iOS 16.4.1 for iPhone with fixes for an unresponsive Siri assistant and malfunctioning emoji.
Hot on the heels of iOS 16.4, Apple has issued a very minor update with a focus on ensuring Siri responds to users. There’s also a fix for the new ‘pushing hands’ emoji, which isn’t showing the usual array of skin tone options. This emoji was one of 20-odd added when Apple launched iOS 16.4 last month.
Apple is also adding security fixes for a couple of exploits that have been actively exploited. While the Apple Weather app has been malfunctioning all week, this release doesn’t include a fix for that.
The full release notes, which also apply to iPadOS 16.4.1, are below:
This update provides important bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone including:
- Pushing hands emoji does not show skin tone variations.
- Siri does not respond in some cases.
IOSurfaceAccelerator
- Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
- Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved input validation.
WebKit
- Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
- Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
This release is likely to be one of the last before Apple unveils the iOS 17 update on June 5 at WWDC. While this release is likely to focus on improving what’s already there – rather than a big overhaul – Apple might be working on a big revamp for the Control Centre.
