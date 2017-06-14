Is Motorola about to announce the Moto Z2?

Motorola is having a full-on event bonanza this month with launches scheduled for June 21 and June 30. And now we’ve got another one to add to the list.

The Lenovo-owned company has sent out invites for a June 27 event where it’s expected to launch the long-awaited Moto Z2.

The invite itself features a woman looking very pleased with herself holding a smartphone that looks very similar to alleged Moto Z2 leaks – suggesting the flagship device will indeed be unveiled at the event.

The dual camera setup on the rear of the phone shown on the invite is instantly recognisable as one of the main rumoured new features of the smartphone.

Other rumoured features include a top-end Snapdragon 835 processor – that’s the same chip used by flagship devices from Samsung and HTC.

The phone is also expected to come with 6GB of RAM and a 5.5-inch QHD screen, which if true would make the Z2 a seriously impressive offering.

Motorola is said to be gearing up to launch the Moto X4 on June 30, while the scheduled June 21 event remains somewhat of a mystery – perhaps that’s also Moto Z2-related?

Either way, the company has already made the Z2 Play official, announcing the phone alongside a host of new mods – though the handset loses last year’s 3510mAh battery in favour of a smaller 3000mAh offering.

