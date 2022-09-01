Is Leicester vs Man United on TV in the UK? How to watch live and listen for free

How to watch Leicester vs Man United: The midweek Premier League action concludes as the Foxes host the Red Devils. But is Leicester vs Man United live on UK TV?

It’s been a tremendous week of Premier League football with all ten clubs in action. There have been big wins for Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal, while Spurs could only muster a draw and Chelsea lost at Southampton.

After an up and down start to the season, Erik ten Haag’s Manchester United side are looking to continue a two game winning streak when they visit a struggling Leicester City side, who are winless after four games and sit bottom of the league.

Brendan Rodgers team has undergone a tumultuous transfer window, but now Wesley Fofana has completed his move to Chelsea, there’s a chance for things to settle down at the King Power stadium. A first win of the season at home, against a side they’ve enjoyed success against in recent seasons would certainly provide a lift and kickstart the season for the 2021 FA Cup winners.

Here’s how to watch Leicester City vs Manchester United on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Leicester vs Man United kick-off time

Leicester vs Man United is the final game of the midweek match day, during which all 10 games have been available to watch live on UK TV. The game is being played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester and kicks-off at 8:00pm UK time.

How to Leicester vs Man United on TV and online

BT Sport has the rights to every fixture during the midweek program. Coverage of Leicester vs Man United starts at 7:00pm UK time on BT Sport 1 in HD and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the games. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want. If you’re subscribed you can watch on TV, via the web or the broadcaster’s mobile apps.

How to listen to Leicester vs Man United live on the radio

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for BT Sport, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the Leicester vs Man United radio stream here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.