Is iCloud down? Apple reporting outages with accounts and sign-in

UPDATE: Apple says all issues were resulted shortly before 8:00pm BST and says only some users were affected. The company has not detailed the problems, but it’s all sorted now.

Original story continues below…

Apple is currently reporting several major iCloud services are experiencing problems, including the ability to sign-in to the platform.

The Apple Support System Status page reveals issues with iCloud Keychain, which syncs passwords between multiple Apple devices, and Game Center, which facilitates online gaming via the App Store.

However, the ongoing issue with “iCloud Account & Sign In” could be the most important outage, preventing users from accessing their accounts.

In a status update on the support page Apple writes: “Users are experiencing a problem with this service. We are investigating and will update the status as more information becomes available.” The last update was two hours ago, meaning the issues aren’t something that can be fixed simply with a flick of a switch.

However, Apple reports all other iCloud-based features like Back-up, Contacts, Drive, Mail, Notes, Reminders, Storage are currently up and running with no issues. With this in mind, we’d guess that the issue isn’t that serious and should be resolved with a quickness.

We’ll update this post when Apple has fixed the current issues with iCloud. Any issues you’re experiencing, share with us @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.