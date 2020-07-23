Microsoft has finally given us an detailed look at Halo Infinite, as we saw a lengthy gameplay footage during the Xbox Games Showcase.

However, there are still many questions left unanswered, so we’ve done our best to dig a little deeper to find some details you may have missed in order to answer some burning questions.

Is Halo Infinite open world?

Halo Infinite looks to be open world judging from the new gameplay footage, as it showed the player diving into an expansive map to guide Master Chief to his next target.

However, it’s likely that this was just a hub world rather than one massive map like you’d find with Witcher or Elder Scrolls.

By incorporating huge hub worlds, 343 Industries can ensure each level gives players more freedom in their playstyle and approach, while still retaining a strong story angle that’s common with linear games.

Related: Halo Infinite

Microsoft confirmed that Halo Infinite is ‘larger than last two games combined’, which will likely be due to these expansive hub worlds. With such a gorgeous sci-fi settings, it also gives players a chance to explore planets rather than being completely focused on gunning foes down.

The gameplay demo also showed Master Chief using an arsenal of sci-fi weapons and gadgets, including a grappling hooks that will allow you to pull in nearby objects and then hurl them at enemies. The plasma shield also makes a comeback, quickly deploying and soaking up gunfire – it’s just as cool as it was back in Halo 3.

Related: Xbox Series X

It was also reiterated that Halo Infinite will arrive ‘Holiday 2020’ and will be able to play via Game Pass on launch day.

Microsoft announced several other new games for the Xbox Series X during the Xbox Games Showcase, including Forza Motorsport 8, State of Decay 3 and a new version of Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

Deputy Computing Editor Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a v…