Is Google Docs down? Drive users experiencing issues too [UPDATE: It’s back]

UPDATE: Google has issued a statement announcing the issues experienced by Google Drive and Docs users on Monday have now been resolved.

The company says:”The problem with Google Drive should be resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support.”

Original story continues below…

No, it’s not just you. The online Google Drive online storage locker and G Suite productivity suite have been experiencing worldwide outages on Monday.

Users of the Down Detector website are reporting problems with apps like the Google Docs word processing application, while the Google Status Dashboard is now confirming the outages.

The company says the Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slide apps are all experiencing Service Disruption, but the company isn’t going into any detail on what might be causing the problems.

While the nature of the problems appear to be global, it doesn’t seem as if everyone is struggling to access the service. Everything is working as it should for us here at Trusted Reviews in the UK.

Those who are experiencing problems with the apps – and there are over a thousand reports on Down Detector – say the issue mostly relates to the app not loading, and files not syncing properly.

Given how many people rely on the likes of Drive and Docs and the entire G Suite for work, it’s likely the outage has been causing serious disruption for those affected. Indeed, users weren’t shy in taking to social media to bemoan the outages as the platform suffered a severe case of the Mondays.

As the time of writing the reports appear to have died down too, so hopefully Google has got a handle on the situation. We’ll keep you posted.

Have you been struggling with the G Suite outages on Monday? Share your stories @trustedreviews on Twitter.

