Is Everton vs Newcastle on TV? Premier League live stream details

How to watch Newcastle vs Everton: The Premier League midweek action continues as Everton host Newcastle. But is the game on TV and available to stream online?

High flying Newcastle face relegation threatened Everton in a midweek Premier League game that has implications at both ends of the table.

The Geordies hammered Spurs 6-1 on Sunday to solidify their Champions League qualification credentials and now Eddie Howe’s side are sitting pretty in third place in the Premier League.

It’s a different story for Everton who currently sit second bottom on just 28 points with six games to play. This midweek programme has been a rough one for the Toffees thus far with Nottingham Forest winning and fellow strugglers Leeds and Leicester picking up points.

It’s a tough ask for Sean Dyche’s side tonight given Newcastle’s form and Everton’s lack thereof throughout the season. However, Dyche was a survival specialist with Burnley for years and if there’s anyone who can get the Blues out of this dire-looking situation, it could well be the gruff-sounding boss. The Goodison Park factor also should help the Blues tonight.

Here’s how to watch Everton vs Newcastle on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Everton vs Newcastle kick-off time

Everton vs Newcastle kicks off at 7:45pm UK time on Thursday April 27. The game is being played at Goodison Park on Merseyside.

Is Everton vs Newcastle on TV?

BT Sport has the rights to the entire midweek program of games and you can watch all ten between Tuesday and Thursday. Everton vs Newcastle is on BT Sport 2 HD. Coverage starts at 7:15pm.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £29.99 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Everton vs Newcastle for free

Talksport 2 has the rights to the Everton vs Newcastle in the UK if you don’t feel like stumping up for BT Sport.

