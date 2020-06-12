Sony has finally unveiled more PS5 details, and with it came a host of exciting game announcements. One of those titles was Deathloop, a game from Arkane Lyon, the studio behind the popular Dishonoured franchise. The question is, will you need a PS5 to play it?

Deathloop is a first-person shooter that follows the story of Colt, an assassin trapped in a harrowing time loop on the 60s-inspired island of Blackreef.

Is Deathloop a PS5 exclusive?

Deathloop will launch exclusively on the PS5 and PC. This means it won’t be compatible with previous PlayStation consoles or the Xbox Series X.

While you will be able to play the game on a PC, you might not be able to take advantage of the haptic feedback and adaptive trigger features you can with the PS5’s new DualSense Controller. Arkane claims these PS5 features will make each encounter in the game feel unique and impactful, so you won’t want to miss out.

Colt is doomed to repeat the same day over and over again, the only difference being the characters the player meets and the clues they gather along the way. These can range from relationships to schedules to how best to attack specific enemies. The goal is to hunt down and kill eight key targets, breaking the cycle and freeing Colt from the assassin’s own personal Groundhog Day.

Then there’s Julianna, a rival assassin who has made it her mission to protect the time loop by killing Colt at any given opportunity. In multiplayer mode, you can even take over as Julianna, pitting yourself against your friends rather than letting the computer do the dirty work.

You’re not limited when it comes to playstyle either. Deathloop leaves it up to you to decide when to be sneaky and when to run in gun-first, making this a game that will appeal to a range of people.

