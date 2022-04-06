Is Burnley vs Everton on TV? How to watch the game live in the UK

How to watch Burnley vs Everton in the Premier League: It’s a relegation six-pointer on Wednesday night, but is it live on TV? Here’s how to watch Burnley vs Everton in the UK.

Rel-e-ga-tion Time COME ON! As well as the drama at the top of the table this coming weekend, there’s plenty at the bottom too, starting tonight as Everton visit Burnley.

The Clarets sit in 19th place on a mere 21 points, while the Toffees are just above the drop zone in 17th place, with 25 points. Should Everton win here, it’ll be a huge step towards safety for Frank Lampard’s ailing side. Should survival specialists Burnley walk away with the points, then you’d fancy them to get out of trouble for what seems like the 84th successive season.

It’s a massive game in the Premier League tonight with bigger ramifications, but can you watch it on TV? This is a rescheduled game and often fans find themselves without an option. Thankfully that isn’t the case tonight.

A great evening of Premier League action awaits, on TV and online. Here’s how to watch tonight on Sky Sports.

Burnley vs Everton kick-off time

Burnley vs Everton kicks off at an old school time of 7:30! That takes us back to listening to midweek games on Radio 5 as a kid, before we got the 8pm and 8:15pm kick off times. Tonight’s game gets played at one of the Premier League’s older, most rustic stadiums, Turf Moor in Burnley. It’s the only Premier League game being played tonight.

How to watch Burnley vs Everton

This is a rescheduled fixture from Boxing Day, as it was one of the games falling victim to the big Christmas Covid outbreak. Everton only had 9 outfield players available for that one and it’s felt like that for most of their games that have been played, to be honest. You can watch tonight from 7:00pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

You’ll need an active Sky Sports subscription to tune in to the game. If you don’t have access through the satellite or cable platform, there’s always the option of the online, a la carte Now streaming platform.

Watch tonight on Sky Sports on your best TV, best laptop or best smartphone.

You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available.

This incredible Xbox Series S bundle saves you over £75 This is the deal of a lifetime, offering up the renowned Xbox Series S, another Xbox controller and the Razer Kishi for Android, all for under £300. BT

Save £77.49

Now only £286.48 View Deal

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport. Also, here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.