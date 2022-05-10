Is Aston Villa vs Liverpool on TV? How to watch the Premier League live

Is Aston Villa vs Liverpool on TV? Here’s how to watch the Premier League midweek action as Aston Villa host Liverpool with the Premier League title race almost over.

Liverpool blinked first in the title race. Weeks of the Reds and Man City winning and winning and winning came to an end as the 19-times champions were held to a draw with Spurs at Anfield. The following day, City did what City do; they beat up on a poor team and thrashed Newcastle 5-0.

Jurgen Klopp’s side can return to the top of the Premier League with a substantial win tonight, but City only need seven points (probably six) from their last 3 games to ensure a fourth Premier League title triumph in five glorious seasons.

However, Liverpool – who have Champions League and FA Cup finals to look forward to having already scooped the Carabao Cup – have vowed not to throw in the towel and will be going all out ensure City have to take care of business between now and May 22.

They face old friends in Aston Villa; who are managed by Steven Gerrard and count former reds Phil Coutinho and Danny Ings among their ranks. Villa haven’t had the best of seasons, but are still early in the early phases of their development under the former Anfield Ace.

As this is a rearranged fixture many have wondered whether Aston Villa vs Liverpool will actually be on TV, live in the UK. Here’s how to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool kick-off time

Aston Villa vs Liverpool kicks-off at 8:00pm UK time on Tuesday May 10. One of English football’s classic stadiums, Villa Park, will play host to this fixture, which is one of the most played in English football history.(Aston Villa vs Everton is the most played fixture, in case you were wondering). Tonight will be the 199th time the two clubs have met.

How to watch Aston Vila vs Liverpool

Sky Sports have the rights to this catch up game. You can join coverage of Aston Villa vs Liverpool Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 7:30pm.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts to watch the game. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform.

You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available. Right now you can get six months of Now TV for £20 a month.

