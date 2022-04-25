 large image

Is Apple Music down? Apple confirms outage and App Store issues

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Is Apple Music down? Apple Music subscribers are experiencing major outages on Monday, with many taking to social media to register their complaints.

Those seeking a little Monday morning musical pick-me-up via iPhone, iPad and other platforms were left wanting following the outages, which began at around 8:40am pacific time (4:40pm UK time).

Apple’s official system status page says “all users are affected” by the problem, with the company adding listeners “may be experiencing intermittent issues with this service.” The company lists the issue as “ongoing”

Apple also reports problems with the App Store, although the company doesn’t go into detail on that. MacRumours says this may explain why the App Privacy labels, which inform users of data collected by the developer, disappeared from app listings this morning.

Apple Music outage

The company hasn’t confirmed whether it is working on a fix for the problems which, judging by the range of languages from people pointing out the fault on Twitter, is affecting users around the world.

Some users are reporting the inability to play music, access the shuffle feature, view lyrics, or share tunes via the streaming app.

We’ll let you know if Apple makes an official comment on either the Apple Music and App Store issues later today. Are you struggling with accessing your tunes today? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Developing…

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

