Is Apple Music down? Company confirms streaming issues

Apple says it is experiencing issues with the Apple Music streaming service, which remain ongoing at the time of writing.

In a post on the company’s System Status page (via 9to5Mac), the tech giant says some users are being affected by issues that began at 2:26pm eastern time on Tuesday March 18. That’s 6:26pm UK time.

It’s the only red triangle indicating an outage in a sea of green circles reporting good available of service throughout Apple’s services ecosystem.

“Users may be experiencing intermittent issues with this service,” the company says. The nature of the outage is a mystery and there aren’t a great deal of users reporting problems via the usual social media sounding boards.

The Down Detector website shows some scattered outages across the United States, but I’ve had no problem accessing Apple services throughout the afternoon.

We’ll update this post and let you know when all is well on the good ship Apple Music once again. Have you been experiencing issues with Apple Music today. The service has suffered no reliability issues in my time as a subscriber. Surely this isn’t the day the music died?