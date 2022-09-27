iRobot Roomba Combo j7 Plus mops and vacuums in a single run

iRobot has announced the Roomba Combo j7 Plus, a new robot vacuum cleaner that mops as well as vacuums your floor.

The leading robot vacuum cleaner manufacturer has announced a new addition to its extensive range. The £999/$1,099 iRobot Roomba Combo j7 Plus is a 2-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner with a difference, in that it vacuums and mops in a single cleaning job.

This is achieved through a clever retractable mop that lifts well out of the way whenever the robot encounters a carpeted area or a rug. The alleged result: a complete time-saving clean in a single run and no wet puddles on your prized Persian rug.

Elsewhere, iRobot has taken the opportunity to announced iRobot OS 5.0 with improved object recognition and fresh features for pet owners. Roomba robot vacuums with Imprint Smart Mapping and the Braava jet m6 robot mop can now detect dish washers, ovens, pet bowls and litter trays, and then recommend new Clean Zones for those areas.

It’s also now possible to skip rooms in the middle of a cleaning run with the press of a virtual button. Meanwhile, new Siri Shortcuts let you instruct your Roomba to clean specific rooms and link up with your preset favourites.

The world’s most prominent robot vacuum cleaner maker has a lot to celebrate right now, including its 20th birthday. Beyond that, back in August it was announced that iRobot was going to be acquired by retail behemoth Amazon.