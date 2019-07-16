iRobot Roomba 980 Prime Day Deal: Clean up and save $350

Robots are so much better at doing the vacuuming than humans, and seeing as they tend to enjoy it so much, why not let them crack on? That’s what we say and we’re pretty sure the folks at iRobot agree.

The makers of the Roomba range of robot vacuum cleaners are having an epic Prime Day sale highlighted by a whopping 39% off one of the top models – The iRobot Roomba 980.

This model, which is ideal for pet hair, carpets and hard floors and is down from $899 all the way down to $549. That’s a saving of almost $350.

Heck you don’t even have to lift a finger to start the darn thing, just set a schedule via the iRobot Home App or ask Alexa or the Google Assistant to take care of business. With those personal assistants you can start, stop or dock your robot.

It’s capable of running for 120 minutes continuously and then will automatically returns to the dock to recharge and then resume cleaning.

The Wi-Fi connected model has advanced dirt detect tech, which the company says users sensors to “recognize concentrated areas of dirt, like in high-traffic zones of your home, and provide additional cleaning in those spots.”

Here’s how iRobot describes the model: “Roomy 980 delivers the power to help you with the vacuuming, so you can tackle the rest of what life throws your way. Smart Navigation allows roomy 980 to clean an entire level of your home, recharging as needed until the job is done. Use with the iRobot home app to conveniently clean and schedule – anytime, from anywhere. The powerful aero force cleaning system with carpet boost automatically provides up to 10x the air power on carpets and rugs, where dirt and dust hide. Roomba works on all floor types and at just 3.6″ tall, is specifically designed to fit under most furniture, beds and kickboards.”

