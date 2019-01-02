Ireland vs England Rugby: How to watch the Six Nations live online

Ireland vs England gets the Six Nations underway on Saturday. With our guide to how to watch the Six Nations online, you’ll have everything you need to stream Ireland vs England.

The annual Six Nations rugby union championship kicks off this weekend, with the defending Grand Slam champions Ireland hosting England at the Aviva Stadium.

England go into the game as favourites for Saturday afternoon’s clash, which is the last game of the weekend. However, the Irish, led by inspirational coach Joe Schmidt have enjoyed a fine run of form over the last 12 months.

After lifting the Six Nations title last year, they won a three test series in Australia and beat the mighty New Zealand at Landsdowne Road in November. The Irish are currently ranked at number two in the world and will fancy their chances at this year’s World Cup.

On the flip side, England lost a three test series against South Africa last summer, while also falling to New Zealand at Twickenham in November.

Eddie Jones’ men rounded off 2018 with a win against Australia, and go into Saturday’s fixture with home field advantage.

Ireland vs England Six Nations: How to watch live online

The hotly-anticipated clash takes place on Saturday February 2 with ITV holding the rights to screen the game. Coverage starts at 4pm on ITV 1, with kick-off coming at 4:45pm.

You can watch live on television, regardless of the platform you use, but if you want to steam the game online, you’ll need the ITV Hub.

Here are some quick links to get you started:

Now all that’s left is to wish everyone an enjoyable contest, in what could prove to be a Six Nations decider in the very first week.

Who are you backing to set the pace in this year’s Six Nations? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.