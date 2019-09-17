iPhone XS and XR users will soon get one of the iPhone 11’s big camera features

One of the iPhone 11’s best features will also be making its way onto last year’s iPhone XR and iPhone XS.

Apple showed off a new camera mode at its iPhone 11 launch last week, which allowed you to record high quality video with at least two cameras at once.

Many people would have assumed the functionality was exclusive to Apple’s latest iPhones, but it isn’t. If you’ve got an iPhone XR or iPhone XS, then the feature will arrive on your phones shortly, with the iOS 13 update.

The simultaneous recording will be included in the newest version of the Filmic Pro app. The on-stage demonstration of the new feature showed neat options such as placing your device in between two people and recording both sides of a conversation.

The iPhone XR will soon be able to pull off this trick too, but additionally the iPhone XS will go a bit further, and be able to record with both of its dual rear cameras (wide angle and telephoto) simultaneously. The rubric below from 9to5 Mac shows all the camera combinations offered by the new mode:

Adding this new versatility to existing models looks very promising, but the potential of the iPhone 11 series looks even greater. The base model of the iPhone 11 has dual rear cameras, with wide and ultra wide angle lenses, but the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have three rear lenses (wide angle, ultra wide, and telephoto).

This combination will offer three very different approaches to photographing a subject, giving far greater versatility than any previous Apple smartphone.

The iPhone 11 series is currently available for pre-order, and will start shipping from September 20. The camera appears to be the main selling point, but better battery life (according to Apple) and improved performance (also according to Apple) could also get fans excited.

