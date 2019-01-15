Apple launches official iPhone XS, XS Max and XR battery cases

Apple has officially announced new, official battery cases for its iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR flagships handsets.

Following recent rumours, Apple has now made the cases available for purchase on its website for $129/£129. All three phones have black and white silicone options, which feature the familiar battery bump on the back of the device, rather than beneath the handset.

As for the capacity, the iPhone XS case will offer 21 hours of internet use with a fully charged battery case, compared with just 12 hours minus the battery case.

Related: Best iPhone 2019

The iPhone XS Max will benefit from 20 hours of internet use overall, compared to 13 hours without a case. Finally, users will now get 22 hours of internet use with an iPhone XR battery case compared to the 15 hours it currently offers.

Importantly, the cases are compatible with Qi-certified wireless chargers, so they won’t impact iPhone users’ ability to replenish their devices free of cables. Cases and phones can be charged simultaneously through wired and wireless means.

Of course, there is integration within iOS meaning users will be able to check on the status of their case within the Notification Center.

While adding a little bit of bulk to iPhone handsets, but the benefits of significantly improved longevity will convince many 2018 flagship owners to pull the trigger on these official cases.

Apple writes: “Engineered for iPhone XS, the Smart Battery Case gives you even longer battery life while offering great protection. Inside, a soft microfibre lining helps protect your iPhone. And on the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. A soft elastomer hinge design makes it easy to put the case on and take it off.”

Will you be snapping up a battery case for your iPhone XS, XS Max or XR? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.