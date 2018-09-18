iPhone XS vs Google Pixel 3: Should you wait?

iPhone XS vs Google Pixel 3: Should you get Apple’s new flagship or wait to see what Google is doing next?

Apple’s new range of iPhones is here. This year the company will be launching the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and the slightly more affordable iPhone XR. XR aside, the updates to the iPhone X are available to order from Apple right now, if you’re willing to splash out at least £999/$999.

But the new iPhones aren’t the only shiny new pieces of tech that you can hanker over. Google looks set to unveil its heavily leaked Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL at an event in the second week of October. If the any of the rumours ring true, then the two devices could be strong competitors to the new iPhones.

How will they compare? This is what we know so far.

iPhone XS vs Google Pixel 3 – Design

The iPhone X marked a huge change in direction for Apple in terms of design, the company ditching the tired look that had been around since the iPhone 6.

Apple got rid of that bezel, switched from aluminium to stainless steel and the resulting device looked so much modern as a result. A year on and the company clearly feels those changes were good enough, because that design ethos has been carried through to the new range of devices.

The iPhone XS looks near-identical to the iPhone X, except Apple says that it’s used tougher glass on the XS, and there’s a new gold colour option to sit alongside the silver and Space Grey variants. The device is also IP68-rated for water- and dust-resistance.

Arguably, the biggest difference between the X and the XS is the introduction of a secondary, larger model with a 6.5-inch display, as opposed to 5.8-inches. The iPhone XS Max is roughly the same size as the iPhone 8 Plus, but with a much larger display.

It appears that Google, too, will be following a similar path and sticking closely to the blueprint set by the Pixel 2 XL. Rumours suggest Google will adopt a notched screen for the larger Pixel 3 XL variant and switch to and entirely glass rear. The smaller Pixel 3 should see a reduction in the bezel around the display – something missing from last year’s model. We’d also expect the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL to retain the waterproofing introduced with the Pixel 2.

The iPhone XS is confirmed to support Qi charging and it seems the switch to a glass rear with the Pixel 3 might be for the same reason. There have been some leaked pictures showing a wireless charging stand that we assume Google will sell separately.

Since Google ditched the headphone jack last year, it’s unlikely to make a return.

iPhone XS vs Google Pixel 3 – Features

Keeping the iPhone XS running is the Apple-made A12 Bionic SoC paired with an unknown amount of RAM (although both the XS and XS Max are rumoured to have 4GB each). We’ve not yet fully benchmarked this new chip, however; but Apple quotes a 15% performance increase over the outgoing A11 Bionic. There’s also support for faster LTE.

Storage starts at 64GB, rising to 256 and 512GB. There is, in typical Apple fashion, no support for expandable storage.

Since the Google Pixel 3 has yet to be announced, the core specifics remain unknown. However, we can take a good guess. Considering it remains the flagship processor, it’s likely that it will a Snapdragon 845 SoC alongside 4GB of RAM.

Google, too, doesn’t appear to be a fan of expandable storage, so it’s unlikely that we’ll see a microSD slot in the Pixel £3 either.

Despite there being numerous rumours circulating about the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, their feature set remains somewhat of a mystery. Unverified features include front-facing speakers, HDR support on the OLED displays and Android Pie.

Since the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have both already been announced, we know what features they boast. Both phones support Dolby Vision and HDR10, 3D Touch on the display, and come running iOS 12. Stereo sound is provided by two speakers and, instead of a fingerprint scanner, there’s Apple’s depth-sensing front-facing camera with Face ID.

iPhone XS vs Google Pixel 3 – Camera

Many of the new features found in the camera of the iPhone XS are reminiscent of the Google Pixel 2. Apple now uses computational photography and something that it calls ‘Smart HDR’ to stitch together multiple pictures, improving highlights and shadows. This appears to be very similar to the auto-HDR mode that Google introduced in the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Related: What is Smart HDR?

The iPhone XS boasts two sensors: a wide-angle f/1.8 12-megapixel camera and a 2x zoomed telephoto camera also packing 12 megapixels. That secondary sensor is responsible for an improved Portrait mode, which now lets you manually alter the strength of the bokeh effect – even after the shot’s been taken.

Around the front is a 7-megapixel f/2.2 camera, which Apple says is faster than before. We’ll have to test this claim when we have the device in our hands.

Little concrete information is known about the cameras on the duo of new Pixels; however, we can expect them to focus on Google’s AI knowledge.

Previous iterations of the Pixel have boasted some impressive optics and we’d hope that continues here.

iPhone XS vs Google Pixel 3 – Price

When Apple launched the iPhone X, it ushered in a new era of pricey phones costing a whopping £1000/$1000. To the surprise of pretty much no-one, the company continues with that trend this year.

Prices for the iPhone XS start at £999/$999 for 64GB, £1149/$1149 for 256GB and £1349 for the top-end 512GB variety.

If you want the larger iPhone XS Max then you’ll be splashing out even more. It starts at £1099/$1099 for 64GB, £1249 for 256GB and £1149 for 512GB. There’s little doubt over the fact that this is one expensive phone.

We don’t yet know what price Google will set for its latest handsets, but we can get an idea by noting the price of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL at launch. The Pixel 2’s RRP was £649, with the 2 XL costing £799. Adding an extra £100 to the prices doubles the 64GB storage to 128GB.

Early verdict

Only a few weeks remain until the rumoured unveiling of Google’s new flagship devices, so if you’re interested to see what the search engine giant does next, it might be worth keeping your cash in your pocket for now.