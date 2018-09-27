iPhone XS Max brings back a popular feature you won’t find on the iPhone XS

The iPhone XS Max sees the return of a popular accessibility feature, which had been removed in its predecessor, the iPhone X, and is still absent in the iPhone XS.

The Display Zoom feature makes the content on the screen appear larger than the Standard view, making it helpful to people with visual impairments.

As previously, the Display Zoom feature can be accessed in the Settings app in the Display & Brightness menu. Select ‘View’ to choose between the two. This is the first of Apple’s OLED phones to introduce the feature, which had been the mainstay following the introduction of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

However, it appears the feature is a little less pronounced on the iPhone XS Max than it is has in previous versions of the iPhone. This, as 9to5Mac points out, is likely because the image is scaled up from the 5.8-inch version of iOS 12, to be shown on the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max.

You can see the difference (barely) in the image below.

On previous iPhones, like the 7 and 7 Plus, the difference between the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch resolutions was proportionately more pronounced.

It’s not clear why Apple is not introducing the feature on the 5.8-inch iPhone XS, but the introduction of the feature could convince users the iPhone XS Max is the handset for them. Whether the iPhone XR will offer this feature remains to be seen.

Beyond the larger display, there isn’t too great a difference between the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. They offer the same A12 Bionic processor, with maximum storage of 512GB of RAM. The cameras are the same, while there’s no marked improvement in battery life.

Have you decided which 2018 iPhone to snap up? Are you sticking with the iPhone X? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.