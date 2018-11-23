Cracking iPhone XS Black Friday deal comes with 100GB monthly data

Any Apple discount is like gold dust, but this cracking deal on the iPhone XS − the company’s latest flagship that only came out in late September − feels extra special. For a limited time, you can get your hands on the 64GB Space Grey model on Vodafone with 100GB of data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts for just £36 per month after an upfront payment of £149.
Over the course of the 24-month contract that’ll set you back £1013, an excellent price for 100GB data per month and a brand-new flagship phone. The handset alone costs £999 if you go to Apple directly. For more cracking deals, check out our Black Friday UK 2018 hub page.
Unmissable iPhone XS Max Black Friday 100GB Deal
Apple iPhone Xs 64GB Space Grey – 100GB of data on Vodafone
Apple iPhone Xs 64GB Space Grey – 100GB of data on Vodafone
This big 100GB data deal is simply unbelievable. Just £149 upfront with a low £36 a month for 100GB of data, unlimited calls and and unlimited texts? Yes, please.
The iPhone XS is undoubtedly one of the best smartphones on the market right now, and in our 4/5 review we praised its gorgeous design, top-notch performance, phenomenal dual 12-megapixel cameras and outstanding 5.8-inch HDR OLED display.
Our biggest criticism was its steep price, but with this discount from Fonehouse, that’s no longer an issue.
As we wrote in our review: “With the same steep starting price as last year’s iPhone X, the new iPhone XS still feels overpriced based the market’s general price/performance balance but that’s nothing new where Apple is concerned. This is still a superb handset that, provided you look after it, has the stones to last you a long time, with looks and camera credentials to boot.”
Unmissable iPhone XS Max Black Friday 100GB Deal
Apple iPhone Xs 64GB Space Grey – 100GB of data on Vodafone
Apple iPhone Xs 64GB Space Grey – 100GB of data on Vodafone
This big 100GB data deal is simply unbelievable. Just £149 upfront with a low £36 a month for 100GB of data, unlimited calls and and unlimited texts? Yes, please.
For more great deals like this, be sure to check out our Black Friday 2018 UK deals round-up, where you can find deals on TVs, soundbars, laptops, headphones and much more for Black Friday.
More Black Friday content
- Argos Black Friday
- John Lewis Black Friday
- Currys PC World Black Friday
- Black Friday SIM only deals
- Black Friday TVs
Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Black – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Black – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
An absolutely unmissable iPhone XR deal. Nothing to pay for the phone and just £36 a month for 100GB of data? Yes, please.
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player
The 4K-capable Fire TV Stick now cheap as chips and a great upgrade for your TV.
Google Home Hub Hands-Free Smart Speaker with 7" Screen, Charcoal
Google Home Hub Hands-Free Smart Speaker with 7" Screen, Charcoal
Google's latest smart speaker already has a great discount. Also a two-year warranty.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.