Cracking iPhone XS Black Friday deal comes with 100GB monthly data

Any Apple discount is like gold dust, but this cracking deal on the iPhone XS − the company’s latest flagship that only came out in late September − feels extra special. For a limited time, you can get your hands on the 64GB Space Grey model on Vodafone with 100GB of data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts for just £36 per month after an upfront payment of £149.

Over the course of the 24-month contract that’ll set you back £1013, an excellent price for 100GB data per month and a brand-new flagship phone. The handset alone costs £999 if you go to Apple directly. For more cracking deals, check out our Black Friday UK 2018 hub page.

Unmissable iPhone XS Max Black Friday 100GB Deal Apple iPhone Xs 64GB Space Grey – 100GB of data on Vodafone This big 100GB data deal is simply unbelievable. Just £149 upfront with a low £36 a month for 100GB of data, unlimited calls and and unlimited texts? Yes, please.

The iPhone XS is undoubtedly one of the best smartphones on the market right now, and in our 4/5 review we praised its gorgeous design, top-notch performance, phenomenal dual 12-megapixel cameras and outstanding 5.8-inch HDR OLED display.

Our biggest criticism was its steep price, but with this discount from Fonehouse, that’s no longer an issue.

As we wrote in our review: “With the same steep starting price as last year’s iPhone X, the new iPhone XS still feels overpriced based the market’s general price/performance balance but that’s nothing new where Apple is concerned. This is still a superb handset that, provided you look after it, has the stones to last you a long time, with looks and camera credentials to boot.”

Unmissable iPhone XS Max Black Friday 100GB Deal Apple iPhone Xs 64GB Space Grey – 100GB of data on Vodafone This big 100GB data deal is simply unbelievable. Just £149 upfront with a low £36 a month for 100GB of data, unlimited calls and and unlimited texts? Yes, please.

For more great deals like this, be sure to check out our Black Friday 2018 UK deals round-up, where you can find deals on TVs, soundbars, laptops, headphones and much more for Black Friday.

More Black Friday content

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.