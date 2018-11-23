iPhone XS Black Friday Deals: Save on Apple’s latest flagship

It’s Black Friday 2018 and you can currently bag a great deal on Apple’s latest, and greatest, smartphone.

Apple has only just released the iPhone XS, however this Black Friday you can save on Apple’s latest flagship phone with the below deal.

Best iPhone XS Black Friday deals

Unmissable iPhone XS Max Black Friday 100GB Deal Apple iPhone Xs 64GB Space Grey – 100GB of data on Vodafone This big 100GB data deal is simply unbelievable. Just £149 upfront with a low £36 a month for 100GB of data, unlimited calls and and unlimited texts? Yes, please.

Being an Apple product of course, the iPhone XS does not come cheap. With a starting price of £999 SIM-free, the iPhone XS is definitely going to be a hard sell for some against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S9 or the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, both of which go for less money. If you’re happy splash out and treat yourself however, there are plenty of ways to save money on a brand new iPhone XS.

Before we get to the deals, let’s take a quick glance at what makes the iPhone XS so special. The new A12 Bionic chip (which can also be found in the iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR), allows the XS to run as smooth as butter, and up to 15% faster than the iPhone X.

Several upgrades have been made to the camera set up, with Alex Todd explaining in his iPhone XS review: “A pair of 12-megapixel sensors, both with OIS (optical image stabilisation) take point. The main snapper sports a 26mm focal length and an f/1.8 aperture, while the secondary lens features a narrower f/2.4 aperture and a 52mm focal length – this gives the iPhone XS 2x lossless optical zoom, something not possible on single-lensed rivals like Google’s Pixel 2.”

If you’re trying to capture as much detail as possible from your latest meal, then that optical zoom is invaluable. Throw in the fact that the iPhone XS has a day-long battery and a gorgeous display that supports Dolby Vision HDR, and you’re looking at an overall fantastic smartphone. To see how you could save some money on a brand new iPhone XS contract, take a look at the deals below.

Unmissable iPhone XS Max Black Friday 100GB Deal Apple iPhone Xs 64GB Space Grey – 100GB of data on Vodafone This big 100GB data deal is simply unbelievable. Just £149 upfront with a low £36 a month for 100GB of data, unlimited calls and and unlimited texts? Yes, please.

iPhone XS New Specs and Features

iPhone XS/iPhone XS Max iPhone XR Display 5.8-inch or 6.5-inch 19.5:9

1124 x 2436 AMOLED 6.1-inch IPS LCD Processor Apple A12 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic RAM TBC TBC Rear camera Dual 12 megapixels Single 12 megapixels Front camera 7 megapixels 7 megapixels Battery TBC TBC Software iOS 12 iOS 12 Storage 64/256/512GB 64/128/256GB

The iPhone XS may look like last year’s iPhone X but it now comes in gold… in truth, there are actually a wealth of new features onboard to render this the best and brightest of Apple in a smartphone. At the heart of the XS lies the new A12 Bionic processor; it offers a 15% performance improvement over last year’s A11 Bionic chip and paired with iOS 12 promises app load times that are 30% faster. The dual OIS-laden 12-megapixel rear camera now lets you adjust the amount of background bokeh after the fact, letting you adjust the virtual aperture from f/16 all the way out to f/1.4. The XS also promises better battery life than its predecessor and faster FaceID unlock too.

How much data do you need?

Here’s a question that with determine which plan you go with more than any other. Higher data contracts will take a toll on the price you pay either upfront or on a monthly basis, but whichever it is, the surplus will be there. Luckily for most of us however, if you’re a casual social media user (like myself), then there’s no need to worry about consuming too much data.

Social media platforms have been optimised to consume very low amounts of data, meaning that you’ll be perfectly content with a monthly allowance of between 4-8GB. If you’re the type of person to go one step beyond (watching Netflix during work meetings totally counts) then you’ll need something in the 20-40GB range.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.