iPhone XS Black Friday bargain: Save big with this phenomenal deal

We’re still deep in Black Friday 2018 deals and if you haven’t bagged a bargain iPhone yet you’ve still got time.

You rarely see brand-new Apple products receive huge discounts, however Fonehouse isn’t playing by the script. The site is offering the iPhone XS for just £36pm with a £149 upfront payment. For a phone that’ll cost £999 if you buy it directly from Apple that’s pretty impressive.

Unmissable iPhone XS Black Friday 100GB Deal Apple iPhone XS 64GB Space Grey – 100GB of data on Vodafone This big 100GB data deal is simply unbelievable. Just £149 upfront with a low £36 a month for 100GB of data, unlimited calls and and unlimited texts? Yes, please.

This particular contract, which is with Vodafone, will last for 24 months and gives you 100GB of data. If you add up all the costs it comes to £1013. This basically means you’re paying for two years of data for £14. Can’t say fairer than that.

With the iPhone XS you’re getting one of the best phones of the year, made even better by the fact you’re not paying over the odds. It packs a fantastic 12-megapixel with a secondary sensor for portrait mode, Apple’s latest A12 Bionic chipset to keep things running smoothly and 64GB of onboard storage.

Like the iPhone X from 2017, the iPhone XS eschews the tired iPhone design of old for something a lot more modern. The 5.8-inch screen is pushed right to the edges and the glass back enables clever wireless charging.

This deal is for the gold model of the phone and this has a lovely finish with a subtle gold back.

In our glowing 4/5 iPhone XS review we raved about the stunning performance, great display and especially about the camera. We said, “Apple’s new Smart HDR technology is also a big addition to the iPhone XS. By default, the phone captures multiple shots at a variety of exposures every time you press the shutter and composites them into a single image, showcasing a greater dynamic range than you’d see from the likes of the older iPhone cameras. It’s similar to the wizardry Google has employed on its latest Pixel phones, albeit with the inclusion of over-exposed samples that become part of the final image too.”

