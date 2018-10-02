iPhone XS and XS Max Lightning charging issue resolved, but only in beta

Earlier this week it emerged some iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max users were experiencing issues charging their brand new 2018 smartphones via the lightning cable.

Thankfully, Apple is setting about fixing the issue with a quickness. The second beta of iOS 12.1, which was released on Tuesday, offers a fix for the issue that had also affected some other iOS devices.

The issue had prevented the iPhones and iPads in question from charging when the screen wasn’t activated, but iMore’s Rene Ritchie (via MacRumors) says the latest beta takes care of the issue.

While that’s great news for members of the iOS beta program, it doesn’t offer an immediate fix for the majority of iOS 12 users rocking the official public release. We can assume, from a historical standpoint, that Apple will roll out iOS 12.1 in the near future or resolve the charging issue with an interim patch pushed out to the public.

In the meantime, most users have been able to resolve the issue by turning on their iPhone screen to activate charging over a Lightning cable. Others have been forced to unlock their phone to counteract the problem.

Related: iPhone XS vs XR vs XS Max

Trusted Reviews hasn’t experienced any issues with the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max units we’ve been testing, as well as on legacy devices we’re using among the team. It doesn’t appear as if the issue is too widespread, but the sooner its resolved, the better for the community. Apple hasn’t officially commented on the problem, despite the launch of the software update on Tuesday.

This isn’t the only issue affecting iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max users. Many are suffering from poor-quality reception, with Apple’s support forums, social media and hubs like Reddit besieged by complaints from early adopters. Many are reporting poor signal as well as slower Wi-Fi speeds, with Apple yet to comment on that either.

Have you bought an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max yet? Is it acting as it should? Share your early impressions with us @TrustedReviews on Twitter.