This iPhone XR Black Friday deal is absolutely unbelievable and won’t last

Apple’s iPhone XR has only been out a few weeks, but it’s now available for a stunning price thanks to this Black Friday deal from Fonehouse.

From today (November 23) through Black Friday and until Cyber Monday you can snag a 64GB iPhone XR for free with a £36 per month contract from Vodafone. The best bit? This contract includes an incredible 100GB data – one of the best Black Friday UK deals around.

Incredible Apple iPhone XR Black Friday Deal Apple iPhone XR 64GB – 100GB of data on Vodafone An absolutely outstanding deal, not to be missed with a ridiculous amount of data for a low price. With absolutely nothing to pay upfront for the iPhone XR, this is one not to be missed. This works out at just £864 after two months.

That means over the entire 24 month period of this contract you’ll be spending £864. Considering buying the phone SIM-free from Apple costs £749, you’re only spending £115 (or £4.70 a month) for 100GB of data per month. This is some seriously impressive stuff that’s not to be missed.

Typically, a 100GB contract through Vodafone for the iPhone XR (via Carphone Warehouse) would set you back £56 per month with a £49.99 fee. That’s £1393 over 12 months.

iPhone XR is Apple’s more affordable flagship for 2018 and we actually found it the better buy. It packs the same 12-megapixel camera and A12 Bionic chipset as its pricier brother, but comes in a selection of vivid colours and packs a more durable aluminium body.

You’ve also got iOS 12, a lovely 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and a battery that’ll last you longer than both the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Oh, and there’s Qi wireless charging for juicing your phone up sans wires.

In our high-scoring 4.5/5 iPhone XR review we said, “The iPhone XR is a fantastic mixture of the best high-end features from the iPhone XS at a price more people will find affordable. It’s not cheap, but I think it proves great value when you consider how fast it is and how good the camera is.”

More Black Friday content

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.