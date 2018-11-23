This iPhone XR Black Friday deal is absolutely unbelievable and won’t last

Trending:

Max Parker

Apple’s iPhone XR has only been out a few weeks, but it’s now available for a stunning price thanks to this Black Friday deal from Fonehouse.

From today (November 23) through Black Friday and until Cyber Monday you can snag a 64GB iPhone XR for free with a £36 per month contract from Vodafone. The best bit? This contract includes an incredible 100GB data – one of the best Black Friday UK deals around.

Incredible Apple iPhone XR Black Friday Deal

Apple iPhone XR 64GB – 100GB of data on Vodafone

An absolutely outstanding deal, not to be missed with a ridiculous amount of data for a low price. With absolutely nothing to pay upfront for the iPhone XR, this is one not to be missed. This works out at just £864 after two months.

Fonehouse

|

Free phone

|

£36/month

View Deal

£36/month

|

Free phone

|

Fonehouse

That means over the entire 24 month period of this contract you’ll be spending £864. Considering buying the phone SIM-free from Apple costs £749, you’re only spending £115 (or £4.70 a month) for 100GB of data per month. This is some seriously impressive stuff that’s not to be missed.

Typically, a 100GB contract through Vodafone for the iPhone XR (via Carphone Warehouse) would set you back £56 per month with a £49.99 fee. That’s £1393 over 12 months.

iPhone XR is Apple’s more affordable flagship for 2018 and we actually found it the better buy. It packs the same 12-megapixel camera and A12 Bionic chipset as its pricier brother, but comes in a selection of vivid colours and packs a more durable aluminium body.

You’ve also got iOS 12, a lovely 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and a battery that’ll last you longer than both the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Oh, and there’s Qi wireless charging for juicing your phone up sans wires.

In our high-scoring 4.5/5 iPhone XR review we said, “The iPhone XR is a fantastic mixture of the best high-end features from the iPhone XS at a price more people will find affordable. It’s not cheap, but I think it proves great value when you consider how fast it is and how good the camera is.”

Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss

Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player

The 4K-capable Fire TV Stick now cheap as chips and a great upgrade for your TV.

Amazon

|

Save £15

|

Now £34.99

View Deal

Now £34.99

|

Save £15

|

Amazon

Google Home Hub Hands-Free Smart Speaker with 7" Screen, Charcoal

Google's latest smart speaker already has a great discount. Also a two-year warranty.

John Lewis

|

Save £40

|

Now £99.00

View Deal

Now £99.00

|

Save £40

|

John Lewis

Samsung Galaxy S9 with 4GB of data (use code OMD15)

The best contract deal we've ever seen on the Samsung Galaxy S9 with a total cost of ownership of just £632 after two years. Incredible.

Mobiles.co.uk

|

£70 upfront

|

£23/month

View Deal

£23/month

|

£70 upfront

|

Mobiles.co.uk

New Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

Versatile 4K 8th Gen i7-powered 2-in-1 Windows laptop with almost £500 off.

Dell

|

Save £480

|

Now £1,699

View Deal

Now £1,699

|

Save £480

|

Dell

