The iPhone XR offers a powerful processor and marathon battery life. Now Apple’s “affordable” smartphone is available at a 15% discount.

The iPhone XR is the most popular of Apple’s recent smartphones, and it’s not hard to see why — it’s got the best battery life of any iPhone, boasts the same top-of-the-range chipset as the premium iPhone XS, and it’s got a very capable camera too. In fact we rated it as the best all-round iPhone you can buy.

iPhone XR Deal Apple iPhone XR (64GB) - Black Save yourself over £112 this Prime Day on one of Apples most latest and greatest smartphones - the iPhone XR.

Now it’s available for just £636.65, a 15% saving from the £749 RRP. That’s an incredible saving on a phone that already offers good value for money relative to other iPhones. It’s rare to see such a saving on any current-generation iPhone, so don’t pass up this fantastic limited-time opportunity.

Compared the the other devices in Apple’s range, perhaps the most impressive feature of the iPhone XR is its enduring battery life. We found that after a long day of hard usage there was still 30% left in the tank. Even an hour of Netflix only took 4-5% off the battery, so it could be a great choice if you’re an avid video streamer. The only disappointment here is that there isn’t a fast charger included in the box as standard.

The chipset in this device is the A12 Bionic, the exact same one you’ll find in the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. It can handle anything you throw at it, scoring very highly in all of our benchmarking tests, so this device is a great option for mobile gamers and should comfortably last you several years before you notice any lag when performing tasks.

Related: Amazon Prime Day Smartphone Deals

Despite the recent trend towards multiple shooters, there’s only one camera on the rear of this phone — but rest assured, it is a very good one. Software enhancements further improve the performance: Smart HDR adds vibrancy to your images, and low-light performance is impressive too. Video recording is excellent, offering 4K and slow-motion options alongside excellent detail and stabilisation.

One area of common criticism is that the iPhone XR’s screen is not up to the same standards as the very best around. The display panel, which is LCD rather than AMOLED, has a resolution of 1792 x 828, compared to the 1125 x 2436 pin-sharp iPhone XS screen. In our review we still found the screen just fine, and it didn’t significantly detract from our enjoyment when using the device.

iPhone XR Deal Apple iPhone XR (64GB) - Black Save yourself over £112 this Prime Day on one of Apples most latest and greatest smartphones - the iPhone XR.

The iPhone XR is the best all-round iPhone you can buy. Already offering good value for money, it’s now been cut in price by a whopping £112 — so we recommend snapping it in the Amazon Prime Day sales.

Want to stay up to date with Amazon Prime Day 2019? We’ve got you covered. For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More