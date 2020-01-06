iPhone XR O2 Issues: Network confirms major signal problems

UK mobile network O2 has admitted ongoing issues are affecting the signal quality for customers using the Apple iPhone XR.

The company has responded to complaints from users claiming they have been losing signal several times a day, preventing them from making or receiving calls and texts. The ability to use data services has also been affected, according to users complaining on social media, rendering the phone practically useless as a communications tool if Wi-Fi connectivity isn’t present.

In a statement to the BBC, an O2 spokeswoman thanked customers for their patience and said it was working to solve the issues. The company did not reveal just how many users had been affected by the ongoing issue, which has apparently been causing problems since at least the middle of December.

“We’re working closely with our partners to resolve an intermittent issue affecting some of our customers using iPhone XR,” the spokesperson said. “We thank any customers affected for their patience.”

According to one user, speaking to the BBC, he first noticed an issue after updating the iOS operating system to the latest version. The last update Apple issues was the iOS 13.3 update on December 10.

It isn’t confirmed whether the update, which was mainly focused on bug fixes and small improvements, is the root of the problems, but it wouldn’t be the first time an iOS update had affected things on the network level.

Apple still offers the iPhone XR, released in 2018, alongside the 2019 iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro range. It currently costs from £629 to buy upfront. We awarded the device a strong 4.5 out of 5 star rating, praising its great battery life, fantastic performance and very capable camera.

Our reviewer wrote: “The iPhone XR is an excellent phone now at an even better price. It offers a lot of the features of the new iPhone 11 and even comes in some colours you might prefer. Some might argue the screen lacks a high resolution. While they’re not wrong, the display here is still nice and colourful. The camera also isn’t as good as the dual-lens array on the iPhone 11.”

