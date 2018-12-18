Best iPhone XR Deals: Get the iPhone XR for FREE with 30GB of data

Best iPhone XR Deals: If you’re after an iPhone XR, you don’t want to miss this excellent deal from Mobiles.co.uk.

Right now, thanks to a tasty £75 automatic cashback deal from Mobiles.co.uk, you can get an iPhone XR with absolutely nothing to pay upfront. For just £38 a month, you’ll get a massive 30GB of data on O2 alongside unlimited calls and texts. There’s no better deal on an iPhone XR out there right now.

For the high data alternatives, EE’s 50GB iPhone XR contract is the one to beat. With absolutely nothing to pay upfront the iPhone XR can be yours for only £48 a month. 50GB is more than enough data to keep you riding high on your favourite games and TV shows. A quick round of Fortnite, anyone?

As a follow up to the iPhone X, the XR is a solid upgrade that boasts a new and improved camera and a CPU powered by the devilishly fast A12 Bionic Chip – the very same one which can found in the iPhone XS and XS Max.

Don’t just take my word for it though. In our iPhone XR review, Mobiles Editor Max Parker wrote: “The iPhone XR is a fantastic mixture of the best high-end features from the iPhone XS at a price more people will find affordable. It’s not cheap, but I think it proves great value when you consider how fast it is and how good the camera is.”

Of course, buying the phone outright will set you back a pretty penny, which is why the aforementioned contracts are a far better alternative. As is the case with any phone contract however, the deals won’t be around forever so don’t wait around too long – they could be gone before you know it.

Follow @TrustedDealsUK to stay up to date with all our deals content.

iPhone XR New Features and Specs

iPhone XR Screen 6.1-inch LCD; 1792 x 828, 326PPI Dimensions 150.9mm x 75.7mm x 8.3mm, 194g OS iOS 12 Processor Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core 7nm SoC Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB Main camera 12MP, OIS, f/1.8 aperture, Smart HDR Front camera 7 megapixels Battery 1.5 hours more than iPhone 8 Plus Colours White, Black, Blue, Yellow, Coral, (PRODUCT)RED Wireless Charging Yes (Qi compatible) Price £/$749 64GB, £/$799 128GB, £/$899 256GB Launch date 12 September Pre-orders from 16 October Shipping 23 October Water-resistance IP67: up to 1m for 30 minutes Extras Dual SIM (China only); eSIM rest of world

Going down the Microsoft route and eschewing a ninth iteration, the iPhone XR serves as the next device in Apple’s line of entry-level smartphones (in comparison to its flagship products).

Despite its somewhat dated design and lacklustre battery life, the iPhone 8 still managed to wow us all at Trusted Reviews for its super fast processing and ambitious camera which was capable of taking some fantastic shots. With all that in mind, the iPhone XR has some pretty big shoes to fill, not only in surpassing the iPhone 8 but also in being a worth purchase in the same market as the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

The iPhone XR may have adopted the borderless style of the iPhone X but the handset will still retain the same LCD screen that can be found in the iPhone 8 Plus. Going a step beyond the iPhone 8 Plus however, the iPhone XR’s battery will last for an extra hour and a half – which could prove very handy for those late nights home. Opting for the cheapest of Apple’s three new iPhone’s won’t see you penalised on the speed front either, with the iPhone XR housing the same A12 Bionic Chip that can be found in the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Picking the right contract

How much data do you need?

Here’s a question that with determine which plan you go with more than any other. Higher data contracts will take a toll on the price you pay either upfront or on a monthly basis, but whichever it is, the surplus will be there. Luckily for most of us, however, if you’re a casual social media user (like myself), then there’s no need to worry about consuming too much data.

Social media platforms have been optimised to consumer very low amounts of data, meaning that you’ll be perfectly content with a monthly allowance of between 4-8GB. If you’re the type of person to go one step beyond (watching Netflix during work meetings totally counts) then you’ll need something in the 20-40GB range.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.