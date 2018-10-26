The iPhone XR’s first problem? A depressing lack of cases on launch

Don’t look now, but there could already be a major iPhone XR problem plaguing users – a severe lack of case options to help you protect your new Apple handset on its release day.

Japanese Apple fan blog Macotakara highlighted the dearth of iPhone XR cases on its visit to the Nagoya Sakae Apple store on the device’s release. Sitting pretty desolately under a full complement of nattily coloured official Apple iPhone XS cases was a handful of beige-looking third-party options from the likes of OtterBox and Belkin.

That’s a bit harsh on Belkin and OtterBox, of course, as they typically make some of the nicest iPhone accessories around (including some of the best wireless chargers), but the discrepancy is too stark to ignore and led us to wonder: just why isn’t there an official iPhone XR case sitting along the bevy of iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max options?

A quick check of Apple’s UK website by Trusted Reviews this morning confirmed the lack of choices – a clear OtterBox Vue series case was offered to us to complement the iPhone XR at point of purchase, but nothing official from Apple. A deeper dive into the case section of the website was similarly fruitless, with just three iPhone XR cases for sale alongside a couple of screen protectors.

Perhaps we’ll see an official iPhone XR case as a stealth reveal at next week’s Apple October event? It would scarcely steal the show from the new iPad Pro, but still be a polite nod to those who patiently waited for the iPhone XR to be released a month after Apple’s two new flagships entered the wild.

Are you a bit miffed by the lack of iPhone XR cases available? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.