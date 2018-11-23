The iPhone XR has barely been out but already we’ve seen one of the absolute best Black Friday iPhone XR deals. We would be astonished if anyone else can even get close.

Right now, you can snag a 64GB iPhone XR for free with a £36 per month contract from Vodafone. The best bit? This contract includes an incredible 100GB data – one of the best Black Friday UK deals around.

Incredible Apple iPhone XR Black Friday Deal Apple iPhone XR 64GB – 100GB of data on Vodafone An absolutely outstanding deal, not to be missed with a ridiculous amount of data for a low price. With absolutely nothing to pay upfront for the iPhone XR, this is one not to be missed. This works out at just £864 after two months.

That means over the entire 24 month period of this contract you’ll be spending £864. Considering buying the phone SIM-free from Apple costs £749, you’re only spending £115 (or £4.70 a month) for 100GB of data per month. This is some seriously impressive stuff that’s not to be missed.

Typically, a 100GB contract through Vodafone for the iPhone XR (via Carphone Warehouse) would set you back £56 per month with a £49.99 fee. That’s £1393 over 12 months. You never know when that gargantuan amount of data might be useful as well, especially if you tether your laptop or tablet for mobile access.

iPhone XR is Apple’s more affordable flagship for 2018 and we actually found it the better buy. It packs the same 12-megapixel camera and A12 Bionic chipset as its pricier brother, but comes in a selection of vivid colours and packs a more durable aluminium body.

You’ve also got iOS 12, a lovely 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and a battery that’ll last you longer than both the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Oh, and there’s Qi wireless charging for juicing your phone up sans wires.

In our high-scoring 4.5/5 iPhone XR review we said, “The iPhone XR is a fantastic mixture of the best high-end features from the iPhone XS at a price more people will find affordable. It’s not cheap, but I think it proves great value when you consider how fast it is and how good the camera is.”

