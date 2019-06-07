The iPhone XR 2 will be a key release for Apple: the data proves it

The iPhone XR 2 will be a pivotal release for Apple, according to fresh data from Kantar Worldpanel.

The news broke when Kantar released its latest market Android vs iOS market analysis on Wednesday. The data highlighted strong sales of Apple’s semi-affordable iPhone XR smartphone as a key factor that helped it to compete with Android in the European market.

Global Director for Kantar Dominic Sunnebo said this is because buyers are now looking to spend less on smartphones.

“iPhone XR was a strong performer for Apple this quarter, outselling the combined iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in Europe and claiming the title of the best-selling model in Great Britain,” he said.

“As Smartphone prices rise rapidly, iPhone XR provides Apple with a way to keep its customers with older models continuing to upgrade regularly, and less tempted by the competition”.

The iPhone XR was unveiled alongside the more expensive iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. It retails for £749, making it nearly £250 cheaper than its siblings.

The popularity of the iPhone XR reportedly helped Apple stave off overall growth in the Android ecosystem, led by Samsung and its Galaxy S10-line of phones. Sunnebo noted that the S10 line sold surprisingly well, but that sales of the cheaper Galaxy S10e are yet to take off.

“In the first month after their release, sales of Samsung’s new S10 models have been split with the Galaxy S10 accounting for 49.4%, the S10 [Plus] for 42.8% and the S10e for 8%,” he said.

“The fact that the more expensive models in the range are so far dominating is positive for the manufacturer, but it should expect the S10e to quickly gain share as sales move away from early adopters towards more typical members of the public.”

The report suggests that in the three months ending March 2019, Android accounted for 79.3% of phone sales across the UK, France, Germany Spain and Italy. Apple iOS accounted for a smaller 20.1%, a 2% drop on its share during the last quarter.

This would make the launch of Apple’s fabled iPhone XR 2 a key release. The iPhone XR 2 is expected to launch in September alongside the much rumoured iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max. Official information is thin on the ground about the iPhone XR 2’s specs, though it will almost certainly run Apple’s newly unveiled iOS 13 software. It is also expected to target the same price point as the original iPhone XR.